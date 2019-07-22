Home Sport Cricket

Five teams' Singapore showdown for T20 World Cup qualifiers

Singapore captain Amjad Mahboob is looking forward to his country hosting the qualifiers and hopes his side can take plenty from it, both on and off the pitch.

By IANS

SINGAPORE: One qualification spot for the 2019 T20 World Cup Qualifier will be on the line when Singapore, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal and Qatar play here from July 22-28.

The round-robin format will see all five teams play each other once, with the side that finish at the summit becoming one of the 14 teams to play in the United Arab Emirates in October and November for the chance to make next year's T20 Men's World Cup.

Singapore captain Amjad Mahboob is looking forward to his country hosting the qualifiers and hopes his side can take plenty from it, both on and off the pitch.

Nepal captain, Paras Khadka, who played for the MCC back in 2015, enjoys playing cricket for the life skills it can presents, and says: "Cricket helps you stay level headed. The ups and downs of life is similar to the highs and lows of a cricket match.

For Malaysia captain Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor, his favourite thing about playing cricket is the feeling he gets from batting.

Kuwait's captain Muhammad Kashif Shareef's love of cricket was born during the 1992 Cricket World Cup when Imran Khan's Pakistan beat England in the final and he has been playing ever since.

He said: "Cricket has always been the ultimate passion for me and my family, especially after the 1992 World Cup.

For Qatar captain Tamoor Sajjad Zafar, he was inspired to pick up a bat by his father who used to play at the weekends. And he thinks the sport has really brought people together in Qatar.

"Cricket has introduced us to so many different people belonging various cultures and traditions. Still this game has united each and everyone of us," he said.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Finals

July 22: Singapore vs Qatar

July 22: Kuwait vs Malaysia

July 23: Qatar vs Nepal

July 23: Singapore vs Kuwait

July 24: Nepal vs Malaysia

July 26: Qatar vs Kuwait

July 26: Singapore vs Malaysia

July 27: Kuwait vs Nepal

July 27: Malaysia vs Qatar

July 28: Singapore vs Nepal

