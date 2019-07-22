Home Sport Cricket

India 'A' wrap up 4-1 against West Indies 'A'

India chased down the target of 237 with 17 overs to spare at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Sunday. 
 

Published: 22nd July 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ANTIGUA: India A's top-order, led by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, fired in unison to steer the team to a convincing eight-wicket win in the fifth and final unofficial one-dayer against the West Indies A, completing a 4-1 series triumph here.

Rahul Chahar (2/53) and his cousin Deepak (2/39), alongwith pacer Navdeep Saini (2/31) -- all of whom made the cut for India's limited over squad on Sunday --, picked up two wickets each to help India A dismiss West Indies A for 236 in 47.4 overs.

Gaikwad (99) then led the chase but missed out on a well-deserved century. His fellow opener Shubman Gill (69) and first-down Shreyas Iyer (61) also blasted half-centuries as India A overhauled the target in 33 overs at Coolidge Cricket Ground here.

Gill hit eight fours and three sixes in a 40-ball 69 to share an opening stand of 110 with Gaikwad. He was dismissed by the off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall in the 12th over.

Gaikwad then took India A to the brink of victory before being removed by Keemo Paul with the visitors needing just 15. His 89-ball innings was laced with 11 fours and three sixes.

Iyer, who added 112 runs for the second wicket with Gaikwad, remained unconquered with 61 off 64 balls. He had three hits to the fence and cleared the ropes twice.

Earlier, electing to bat, West Indies A made a good start with opener Sunil Ambris cracking a 52-ball 61 studded with seven boundaries and two sixes to give the team early momentum.

But India A's bowlers triggered a collapse, reducing the hosts from 77 for no loss to 103 for six.

Sherfane Rutherford then came up with a 70-ball 65 to lift West Indies A to 236. Khary Pierre hit four boundaries and a six in his unbeaten 35 off 34 balls before running out of partners.

India A 237 for 2 (Gaikwad 99, Gill 69, Iyer 61 not out; Keemo Paul 1/37) beat West Indies A 236 (Rutherford 65, Ambris 61; Navdeep Saini 2/31, Deepak Chahar 2/39, Rahul Chahar 2/53) by eight wickets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepak Chahar Rahul Chahar West Indies A India A Shubman Gill
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp