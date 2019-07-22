Home Sport Cricket

Selectors take middle path

Inclusion of Pandey and Iyer proof of desire to strengthen top-heavy batting; Saha back in Tests

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the end, when the senior selection committee of the BCCI sat down in Mumbai on Sunday, there were no surprises. Most of the selection calls happened on expected lines. But it did put an end to speculation. Virat Kohli will continue to captain India across all formats and rightly so. MS Dhoni was not considered as he had requested not to be considered, but his future continues to remain unclear after the chairman of the selection panel MSK Prasad said India wants to groom Rishabh Pant in the role. 

While, much of focus in the limited-overs squads was given to strengthening the middle-order, the Test side was devoid of any new elements. Though Wriddhiman Saha made a comeback to the side after 18 months, few would have bet against it, as it follows this panel’s policy of first-choice players earning back their spot when they are fit and available. In this regard, when Dhoni makes himself available for selection, it would be interesting to see how the selectors go about it as Prasad mentioned retirement is an individual choice. 

So back to the middle-order. After struggling to put together a side that gave them the best chance of winning the World Cup, the inclusion of Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer did leave space to questions of why so late. The duo along with pacer Navdeep Saini have been rewarded for their phenomenal performances with the India A team. But those two also happened to be ones India had tried out in the lead-up to the Cup, but were deemed surplus to requirements. 

Dinesh Karthik and Mayank Agarwal were dropped from the side that was in England and there was no place for Vijay Shankar (not fit), Jasprit Bumrah (rested for T20Is and ODIs) for the limited-overs series against West Indies. Making a comeback are Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Saini (for ODIs and T20Is) and Washington Sundar for T20Is. Krunal Pandya retained his spot in T20Is, while Rahul Chahar got his maiden call-up. Fully-fit Shikhar Dhawan has been included in both sides. Hardik Pandya will miss the entire tour.

With the selectors picking the strongest possible squads, all eyes will be on how the roles are defined. With Rohit Sharma and Dhawan around, will KL Rahul be considered for No 4? With Pant lower down the order, who among Pandey, Iyer and Jadhav gets the lone remaining spot in a five-bowler setup, remains to be seen.

If India field Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Rahul, Pant, Jadhav, Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar, Chahal/Kuldeep, Shami and Khaleel, the selection of Pandey and Iyer raises eyebrows. Both have batted at No 3 and 4 for India A and are ideal for the No 4 position. But, such logic has seldom worked. The World Cup has handed India a harsh lesson. But as Prasad said, the roadmap has been redrawn subsequently. Whether roles are defined or not remains to be seen.

