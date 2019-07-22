Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket delegation to visit Pakistan in August

Pakistan has not hosted a test match since terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009.

Published: 22nd July 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Gaddafi stadium, Lahore (File | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka Cricket will send a security delegation to visit Pakistan next month to assess the possibility of staging a two-match Test series there in October.

PCB spokesman Sami-ul-Hasan told The Associated Press that the delegation will visit Lahore and Karachi "to inspect and discuss matters relating to security," although the dates for the trip have yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ | Lasith Malinga to quit ODIs after first Bangladesh ODI

Pakistan has not hosted a test match since terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009. Eight people were killed during the attack while several Sri Lankan players were also injured.

Since then, Pakistan has played almost all its international "home" matches in the United Arab Emirates with the exception of playing two test matches against Australia in England in 2010.

Officials of both SLC and the PCB met on the sidelines of the ICC's annual conference in London recently and discussed the possibility of reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

The PCB has long been trying to convince foreign teams that it's safe to play cricket in Pakistan. The efforts were given momentum this year when eight Pakistan Super League matches were staged in Karachi.

The two-test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be the first for the two countries as part of the World Test Championship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka cricket Pakistan cricket Test
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp