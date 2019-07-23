Home Sport Cricket

Birthday wishes pour in for Yuzvendra Chahal as he turns 29!

Indian cricketers took to Twitter to convey birthday wishes to Chahal on his special day.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Birthday wishes poured in for Yuzvendra Chahal as the Indian leg-spinner turned 29 on Tuesday.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a picture of Chahal that went viral during the World Cup and captioned the post as "Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal. Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain".

"Have a fantastic day, bro @yuzi_chahal happy, happy birthday! stay blessed," Suresh Raina tweeted.

"Have the best birthday G.O.A.T @yuzi_chahal," Rohit Sharma tweeted.

"Happy birthday chote miyaan @yuzi_chahal," Men in Blue's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

"Wish you a great birthday @yuzi_chahal, keep shining," batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said.

"Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday, here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV #TeamIndia," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote on Twitter.

"Happy 29th birthday to Yuzvendra Chahal, premier limited-overs spin bowler. In his younger days, he was quite the chess player too," Cricket World Cup's official Twitter handle posted.

"Happy birthday cha @yuzi_chahal," Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.

Chahal has taken 130 wickets for India across all formats and has cemented his place in the limited-overs team as a frontline spinner.

The spinner was a part of India's World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals and managed to take 12 wickets in the tournament.

He has also been named in the team squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. 

