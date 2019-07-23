Home Sport Cricket

Harbhajan trolls Pakistan, Kohli, Sehwag congratulate ISRO post Chandrayaan-2 launch

Soon after the launch, a number of cricketers congratulated the ISRO for successfully putting Chandrayaan-2 into the orbit.

Published: 23rd July 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 (Photo | ISRO)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh trolled some countries with moon on their national flags, including Pakistan, after India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 was blasted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on Monday.

"Some countries have moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on moon," Harbhajan tweeted.

The second line had miniature pictures of the national flags of the US, India, China and Russia, the four countries to have successfully conducted moon missions.

The first line had similar images of nine countries' national flags with moon on them, including Pakistan, Algeria, Turkey, Maldives, Mauritania, Tunisia, Libya, Malaysia and Azerbaijan.India's second lunar mission was on track on Monday after its 'Bahubali' GSLV rocket successfully put the moon spacecraft -- Chandrayaan-2 -- into the orbit in a copy book style.

The 43.4 metre tall, 640 tonne rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali', carried the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, which will carry out India's second mission to its closest celestial neighbour.

Soon after the launch, a number of cricketers congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully putting Chandrayaan-2 into the orbit.

"Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched Jai Hind (sic.)" tweeted India captain Virat Kohli.

"I congratulate Team @isro on achieving yet another milestone with the launch of #Chandrayaan2! Hope this paves the way for many more ambitious and successful missions in the future. Jai Hind," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

India's Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also extended his wishes to the ISRO team. "Congratulations team @ISRO, this is a very proud and historical moment for India! #Chandrayaan2 (sic.)," Pujara tweeted.

Hailing ISRO for the successful launch, former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted, "Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO India space mission India cricket Harbhajan Singh Virat Kohli
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp