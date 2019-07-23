Home Sport Cricket

Most state associations yet to appoint electoral officer

CHENNAI: With almost all the big state cricket associations yet to appoint electoral officers, time seems to be running out for holding elections as per the schedule announced by the committee of administrators (CoA). According to an announcement by the CoA on May 21, the state units were supposed to appoint electoral officers by July 1. The deadline was unofficially extended afterwards.

“I don’t keep a track on day-to-day happenings. As far as I know, eight or nine associations have appointed electoral officers,” N Gopalaswami, former chief election commissioner of India who was appointed as BCCI electoral officer, told this newspaper. He, however, declined to comment when asked if the election schedule will be abided by.

Powerful associations like Tamil Nadu, Karnakata, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have not yet made the appointments. According to sources, the Cricket Association of Bengal is yet to do it. If there is delay, it can have a cascading effect on a lot of things.

As per the election schedule, the electoral officers are supposed to prepare a list of members, election protocol and electoral roll of the state associations by August 14. Elections are to be completed by September 14. September 23 is the last date for sending names of state unit representatives to BCCI and September 30 is the last date for preparation of electoral roll of nominees qualified for the BCCI elections, which are scheduled on October 22.

“We’ve sent amended constitution to the CoA and haven’t received the approval yet. How can we appoint an electoral officer before the association is declared fully compliant,” a state unit office-bearer said. 
“Many associations have filed petitions in the Supreme Court. We’re waiting for them to be heard. Then only can we appoint an electoral officer and go ahead with elections,” said an office-bearer of another association. It was learnt that the apex court has tentatively listed the case for hearing on August 8.

Punjab Cricket Association secretary RP Singla said the state unit has not made the appointment yet and that it will be done soon after receiving a final approval from the CoA on its amended constitution.

Devajit Saikia, Assam Cricket Association secretary, said elections in the state body have been held in accordance with the Lodha panel recommendations. “Elections were held in January this year. We’ve elected office bearers for the next three years. We’ve followed Lodha recommendations, so we don’t need to re-organise.”

However, cases like Assam are only a handful. For most others, it seems that another race against time is on the cards, looking at the deadlines.

