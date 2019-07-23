Home Sport Cricket

Patna High Court orders inquiry into malpractices in Bihar Cricket Association

CAB secretary Aditya Verma welcomed the court's decision as it ensured that the matter will now be investigated with urgency and those guilty will be punished.

Published: 23rd July 2019

Patna High Court

File photo of Patna High Court (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Patna High Court on Tuesday asked the state police to investigate the matter with regards to a sting operation wherein members of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) and the selectors were caught on camera claiming that they could manipulate selection in return for money, said advocate Jagnnath Singh.

Speaking to IANS, Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) secretary Aditya Verma welcomed the court's decision as it ensured that the matter will now be investigated with urgency and those guilty will be punished.

"We had submitted our statement, but no progress was being made. I am thankful to the court for asking the police to carry out investigation and submit a report at the earliest. Those trying to bring disrepute to the gentleman's game must be punished. I am hoping that justice will be served soon," he said.

Verma also rued the fact that despite asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) for help, they didn't look into the matters of corruption in the BCA.

"I had approached CoA chief Vinod Rai time and again, asking him to look into the malpractices being conducted by the BCA, but there was no investigation against them.

"The Ombudsman in BCA had written in January 2018 saying that BCA is a disqualified body and they aren't functioning properly and there should be fresh election. But nothing happened in the matter. There were repeated requests to the CoA to intervene, but to no avail," he said.

While BCA is supported by the BCCI, CAB is not.

