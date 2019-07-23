Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli retains number one spot in ICC Test Rankings

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (913) is second and Cheteshwar Pujara (881) third in the rankings released on Monday.
 

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India skipper Virat Kohli has retained his number one position in the latest ICC Test batsmen's rankings.

Kohli, who last featured in India's 2-1 Test series win over Australia, is sitting on 922 points.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (913) is second and Cheteshwar Pujara (881) third in the rankings released on Monday.

In the team rankings, India remain in the first place followed by New Zealand (2) and South Africa (3) with England (4) and Australia (5) rounding up the top five.

In the bowlers' list, two Indians feature in the top 10 with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin holding the sixth and 10th spot respectively.

England pace spearhead James Anderson has been ruled out of the four-day Test against Ireland starting on Wednesday due to a right calf injury.

Had the 36-year-old played the one-off Test, the second placed bowler would have got a chance to bridge the 16-point gap to Australia's Pat Cummins.

Anderson was overtaken by South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (ranked third) in November last year and subsequently by current No 1 Cummins.

In the all-rounders' list, Jadeja is the best-ranked Indian at third spot.

The left-arm spinner sits behind West Indies' Jason Holder and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC Test Rankings Virat Kohli
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp