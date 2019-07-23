Wasim Akram 'embarrassed' at Manchester airport for carrying insulin

By PTI

LONDON: Fast bowling legend Wasim Akram on Tuesday said that he was "made to feel embarrassed" for carrying insulin at Manchester airport.

The former Pakistan captain took to social media to vent his anger.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.

"I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram tweeted.

Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag pic.twitter.com/UgW6z1rkkF — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

"I do not believe I should have been treated differently from anyone else. I just believe there should be a standard of care when dealing with all people.

"I understand there are proper safety precautions but that doesn't mean people should be humiliated whilst undergoing them," Akram added.

Akram has been dealing with diabetes since his playing days.

The 53-year-old played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, taking 414 and 502 wickets respectively.