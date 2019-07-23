World Cup 2019 final was the best and worst day of my cricketing life: Martin Guptill

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After coming out as the losing side in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand's opening batsman Martin Guptill posted an emotional message on Instagram saying it was the best and worst day of his cricketing life.

"Hard to believe it's been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play for the @blackcapsnz alongside a great group of mates. Thank you to everyone for all your support, it has been amazing," Guptill wrote on Instagram.