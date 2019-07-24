Bangladesh add Shafiul Islam as cover to beat Sri Lanka heat

By AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Wednesday added fast bowler Shafiul Islam to their squad for the whirlwind three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka in Colombo as cover with hot weather expected.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said: "After the practice match yesterday, the team management felt we might need an additional pace bowler. The condition in Sri Lanka is really hot now."

The visiting Bangladeshi side defeated Sri Lanka Board President's XI by five wickets in Tuesday's warm-up match in Colombo.

Shafiul last played for Bangladesh in a one-day international in October 2016 against England in Chittagong.

The three matches will be held in rapid succession on July 26, 28 and 31 in Colombo.