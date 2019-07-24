Home Sport Cricket

Confusion over membership of ex-internationals

With the election dates coming closer, there is darkness over the matter of granting membership to former international cricketers.

Published: 24th July 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are several issues over which the state associations have been found non-compliant by the committee of administrators (CoA). If they don’t eventually comply fully, they may even lose voting rights. With the election dates coming closer, there is darkness over the matter of granting membership to former international cricketers.

Barring a handful of states, most of the 35 affiliated units are yet to finalise the list of former international players. Th­ose who have not include Ta­mil Nadu, Bengal, Pu­njab, Saurashtra and many others. Among the minority who have are Karnataka and Vidarbha. According to the SC order dated July 18, 2016, it is mandatory to make former men’s and women’s India cricketers members of their respective state bodies.

“I have written to the DDCA and BCCI about membership, after learning that this has become part of the new BCCI constitution. But I am yet to get any response,” said former all-rounder Madanlal, who comes under the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association. “I too have applied for membership because that’s how it is to be done. I am still to hear what is the status of my application,” said former opener Anshuman Gaekwad, whose home association is Baroda.

There are many more like them who are unsure about their membership. In a communication to the state units on July 19, the CoA had reiterated that this has to be done. “The Hon’ble Supreme Court, vide its judgment dated 9th August 2018 has mandated that membership to the State Association is to be granted to all former international players (men and women) hailing from the State,” read the statement.

Some of the state bodies yet to complete this process are of the opinion that they need clarifications. They say there is ambiguity over the nature of membership. “The court order isn’t clear about whether the former players should become voting members. We have voting and non-voting members. Which category should former players come under? We have approached the Supreme Court for clarification. Can’t decide till we get a hearing,” said an official of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

For Tamil Nadu, the question is different. “We know the men’s players from the state who represented Ind­ia. But women’s cricket isn’t that well rec­o­r­ded. What if X nu­­­­mber of persons tu­rn up and claim that th­ey pl­ayed for India? We are in the process of sorti­ng this out. A de­­­cision on awarding membership will be ta­ken after that,” said an association official.

Officials of Punjab and Saurashtra units said they are in the process of finalising the list. “Once the names are submitted, we verify them. Things like when they played for India and what is their residential address have to be checked. That’s why it takes time,” said a Punjab Cricket Association official.

The delay caused by this may affect the election schedule th­at has already been announced. All state associations are supposed to finalise by August 14 a list of members along with the election protocol. About three weeks to go and some of the states still saying they don’t know who their voting members are means things are not happening at the ideal speed.

