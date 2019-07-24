Home Sport Cricket

Live Score: An Irish shock for England in first Test after World Cup win

The wrecker-in-chief with a fifer was the 37-year-old swing bowler Tim Murtagh, who plies his trade for Middlesex in county cricket.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:58 PM

Tim Murtagh

Tim Murtagh made all the difference | AP

By Online Desk

Ireland were dismissed for 207 in reply to England's woeful 85, a first-innings lead of 122 runs, on the opening day of a one-off Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

This four-day fixture will be one-day world champions England's only red-ball match before an Ashes series against Australia starts at Edgbaston next week.

The England squad has three other members from the World Cup-winning eleven - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes. It must be underlined that the Test squad is at full strength, which makes the score all the more shocking.

Three of the English batsmen - Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Woakes - made ducks. Root, one of the most prolific batsmen in international cricket, made just two. Only Joe Denly among the established batsmen made it to double figures with a 28-ball 23. All-rounder Sam Curran (18) and No 10 Olly Stone (19) were the next best run-getters in a morning to forget for the hosts.

It is the first Test between Ireland and England and considering their history, it might hold way more significance, particularly after this unexpected English top-order collapse.

 

 

