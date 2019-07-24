Home Sport Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar wants Sarfaraz Ahmed to be removed, calls for split captaincy

According to Akhtar, Haris Sohail should lead Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is whereas Babar Azam should be handed over the captaincy in Test cricket.

Published: 24th July 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. (Photo | AFP)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following Pakistan's dismal performance in the 2019 World Cup, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes Sarfaraz Ahmed should be kept in the team for his wicket-keeping and batting skills and not as a captain in any of the three formats.

"He (Sarfaraz) should be used for his wicket-keeping and batting skills," Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. "No way should he continue as captain of the team. He should not be the captain in any format."

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed's men finished fifth in the points table -- at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semi-finals owing to better net run-rate.

According to Akhtar, Haris Sohail should lead Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is whereas Babar Azam should be handed over the captaincy in Test cricket.

"Haris Sohail should be made the captain. He should captain the side in ODIs and T20Is. They should test him (Babar Azam) in Test cricket. I wish him the best. He has scored a lot of runs," he said.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' had earlier lashed out at Sarfaraz following Pakistan's defeat in the round-robin stage of the World Cup and had termed the 32-year-old as a "brainless captain".

Recently, former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, also said that he is working on a plan to develop "best cricket team of the world".

"After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket," said Imran while addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC on July 21.

"There have been a lot of disappointments. Hopefully, in the next World Cup, you will see a very professional, best Pakistan team. Remember my words," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarfaraz Ahmed split captaincy Shoaib Akhtar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp