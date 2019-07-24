Shoaib Akhtar wants Sarfaraz Ahmed to be removed, calls for split captaincy

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following Pakistan's dismal performance in the 2019 World Cup, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes Sarfaraz Ahmed should be kept in the team for his wicket-keeping and batting skills and not as a captain in any of the three formats.

"He (Sarfaraz) should be used for his wicket-keeping and batting skills," Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. "No way should he continue as captain of the team. He should not be the captain in any format."

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed's men finished fifth in the points table -- at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semi-finals owing to better net run-rate.

According to Akhtar, Haris Sohail should lead Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is whereas Babar Azam should be handed over the captaincy in Test cricket.

"Haris Sohail should be made the captain. He should captain the side in ODIs and T20Is. They should test him (Babar Azam) in Test cricket. I wish him the best. He has scored a lot of runs," he said.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' had earlier lashed out at Sarfaraz following Pakistan's defeat in the round-robin stage of the World Cup and had termed the 32-year-old as a "brainless captain".

Recently, former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, also said that he is working on a plan to develop "best cricket team of the world".

"After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket," said Imran while addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC on July 21.

"There have been a lot of disappointments. Hopefully, in the next World Cup, you will see a very professional, best Pakistan team. Remember my words," he added.