Home Sport Cricket

Australia need to keep Ben Stokes quiet to win Ashes series: Ricky Ponting

Ponting, who was Australian coach Justin Langer's assistant during the World Cup, has been impressed with how hard Stokes has worked to redeem himself.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (File | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: The new maturity of World Cup hero Ben Stokes poses the biggest threat to Australia's Ashes bid, said Ricky Ponting, who compared him to Andrew Flintoff as the "real heartbeat" of the England team.

Stokes played a crucial role in England's World Cup triumph, re-establishing himself as a key player after an off-field incident that had threatened his career.

The all-rounder was banned and fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board for bringing the game into disrepute following a street brawl during a night out in Bristol in 2017.

ALSO READ | Beware of David Warner, he is nearing his best: Ricky Ponting 

It saw him stripped of the Test vice-captaincy, and he missed the last Ashes tour to Australia before being cleared of criminal charges in a high-profile court case.

Ponting, who was Australian coach Justin Langer's assistant during the World Cup, has been impressed with how hard Stokes has worked to redeem himself.

"It seems like he's playing with a lot of maturity," former Australia captain Ponting told cricket.com.au late Wednesday.

Ricky Ponting (File Photo)

"He doesn't seem like he's in much of a rush now as he might have been.

"The thing about his personality as well, he's a big, strong, brash guy with a bit of an ego ... and I think as a younger person probably everything was flat out, one speed.

"To me, (during the World Cup) it seems like he (was) able to understand situations and play situations accordingly. That's a bit of maturity and understanding his own game and understanding what his team needs him to do."

ALSO READ | In a first in Test cricket, Ashes jerseys to have players' names, number

That could spell trouble for Australia next month when they begin their quest to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001.

"He's a key man and more a key man because I think he's that real heartbeat for their team, a bit like 'Freddie' Flintoff in Ashes series gone by," said Ponting.

"Whenever they were in trouble and they needed something, they tend to go to those sort of guys.

"Australia need to keep him quiet if we're going to win the series."

Stokes has been rested for this week's one-off Test against minnows Ireland at Lord's where England seemed to be nursing a World Cup hangover as they collapsed to an embarrassing 85 all out in their first innings on Wednesday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Stokes Ricky Ponting Andrew Flintoff Ashes series Ashes 2019
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp