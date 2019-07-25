Home Sport Cricket

Byju's to replace Oppo as Team India sponsor from South Africa series

Virat Kohli and his men will be wearing the jersey with the new brand name from the upcoming home season, beginning with the assignments against South Africa from September 15.

Byju's

Byju’s The Learning App (Photo| YouTube)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mobile manufacturer Oppo on Thursday parted ways as the principal sponsor of the BCCI with nearly three years still left on the contract. The Chinese company, which secured the deal in 2017, for a record sum of Rs 1079 crore for the period between 2017 and 2022, reallocated the rights to learning app Byju’s whose name will feature on the Indian team kit across men, women and U19 teams for the remaining three years. 

While, the BCCI immediately got a replacement in the Bengaluru-based app, sources in the board revealed that they accepted Oppo’s idea of reallocation as inviting fresh tenders would have seen them suffer a huge pay cut. In 2017, when Oppo acquired the rights, it quoted a record sum of  Rs 1079 crore including Rs 4.61 crore for all bilateral matches and Rs 1.51 crore for ICC and Asia Cup tournaments. With the contract with the BCCI allowing reassignment to a third party, Oppo found a replacement in Byju’s. While Oppo will pay the learning app a minor amount, the BCCI is set to gain an additional five per cent as reassignment fee. 

Byju's will now be seen on the Indian Team Jersey from the home series against South Africa that begins on September 15.

In a statement, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said: “On behalf of the BCCI, we would like to thank OPPO for its partnership with Indian cricket. I congratulate Byju’s on becoming the new Team India sponsor. BCCI and Byju’s share a common vision and together we will take Indian cricket forward.”

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of Byju's, said his company was "proud to be the Indian Cricket team sponsor. Cricket is the heartbeat of all Indians and we are thrilled to be an integral part of our much-loved team. As a learning company, Byju's has always recognised the critical role that sport plays in a child's development. Just as cricket inspires a billion budding dreams across India, we too as a learning company hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's heart."

Oppo India said, "We would like to thank Team India and BCCI for a meaningful association that helped Oppo to become a household name in just five years of operations in India."

While this is the first instance of an Indian team principal sponsor pulling out mid-way, it isn’t entirely surprising given they had paid double the base price of Rs 538 crore set by the BCCI.

As per the previous deal, Star was paying BCCI Rs 1.92 crore per bilateral match and Rs 61 lakh for global events. But when the sponsorship came up for renewal, despite acquiring the tender documents, they decided against entering the bid with Star India CEO citing the uncertainty surrounding the BCCI leadership and Future Tours Programme. 

This isn’t the first instance of a firm acquiring BCCI rights for a huge sum and pulling out of the deal mid-way. In 2013, telecom major Airtel, which had picked up BCCI’s title rights at Rs 3.3 crore per game, pulled out of the agreement three years into their association. 

