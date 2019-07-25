Lt Colonel Dhoni to join Army troops in Kashmir on July 31 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s former World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an honorary Lieutenant Colonel, will join the army troops in Kashmir Valley on July 31 and will carry out patrolling and guard duties.Dhoni will be staying with his 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para) from July 31 to August 15 and undertake duties with the troops, Army officials said.

The unit is in Kashmir Valley as part of Victor Force. The Battalion looks after the security of the Old Air Field and also the Badhami Bagh cantonment in Srinagar. The other duties of the unit are area domination and intelligence gathering. Dhoni was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011.He will be performing his duties as a soldier both in the Unit and on the field, informed an officer.

“He will be visiting four Army Goodwill Schools and will meet the students. He will also meet five cricket teams and will play matches with them.”Adding further the officer said, “The main weapon of the Unit is AK-47 so while on duty Dhoni will also be issued his own rifle with three magazines of bullets. As for facilities, he will be extended only those facilities which are entitled to him as per his rank.”

Territorial Army

Dhoni will be staying with the Territorial Army, whose present role is to relieve the regular Army from static duties and assist civil administration in dealing with natural calamities and maintenance of essential services