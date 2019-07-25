MCA to write to CoA to clear air over voting rights

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Served an ultimatum which says correct inaccuracies in constitution or lose voting rights, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will write to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) explaining its stand. Elections in the BCCI are scheduled for October and the CoA has been saying that to be eligible to vote, the state bodies have to get their constitutions approved.

The MCA is among the associations still to get everything cleared. Asked what the association plans after receiving the CoA communication, MCA CEO CS Naik on Wednesday said, “We will write back to the CoA. Our ad-hoc committee will have a meeting to decide what to write. Before that, it is not possible to say how we are going to address the inaccuracies or discuss what they are.”

For over a year, the MCA is being run by a four-member ad-hoc committee. The CEO is an additional part of it. Although according to the CoA’s directions state units have to get things in place by August 14, the MCA doesn’t seem to be in great hurry. “We have not set any time frame for the reply. The ad-hoc committee will take the appropriate step,” said Naik.

It has been learnt that voting rights to former international cricketers has become an issue because of doubts over if they should be from the city of Mumbai or from the state. Status of clubs is a grey area as it is not clear if all of them can be classified as sports clubs since some of them are into social activities also. Appointment of electoral officer is another issue.

However, there isn’t much time left if the CoA sticks to the deadlines. The MCA is not the only state association still to get the all-clear. The associations of Tamil Nadu, Bengal are among the several who have matters pending. How all of the state units get things in order in time is not clear at the moment.