Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga 'happy' to make way for younger pace bowlers

Malinga will play his final one-day international in Colombo Friday in the first of three ODIs against Bangladesh, but hopes to continue playing in the shorter T20 format.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Veteran Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga said Thursday he was "very happy" to make way for younger players as he calls time on his illustrious 15-year career in the 50-over format.

Malinga will play his final one-day international in Colombo Friday in the first of three ODIs against Bangladesh, but hopes to continue playing in the shorter T20 format.

"I am very happy to leave at this time. This is an opportunity for new players to prove themselves and prepare for the next World Cup," Malinga, 35, told reporters Thursday at the team's final training session.

ALSO READ | Lasith Malinga to play T20s after quitting ODIs

"We may have had some setbacks, but we have the capability to win another World Cup," he added, pointing to Sri Lanka's success at the 1996 World Cup and 2014 T20 World Cup.

Malinga -- known for his trademark blond-highlighted mop and piercings -- called on cricket administrators to be patient with up-and-coming stars and let them develop ahead of the next ODI World Cup.

"The young players need to believe that they can deliver. They need to be dedicated and develop to a level that they can decide for themselves when they go to the middle," Malinga said.

Two days ago, Malinga posted a video message on his wife's Facebook page saying he felt no ill will towards officials and players who may have tried to push him out of the ODI team.

He said he was sidelined by selectors two years ago but was able to prove his value at the recent World Cup, where he took four for 43 in Sri Lanka's group-stage win over eventual champions England.

Malinga has his sights on next year's T20 World Cup in Australia, and Sri Lanka's cricket board confirmed he would be available for selection for the T20 squad.

Malinga is leaving as Sri Lanka's third-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 335 wickets in 219 innings so far since his first ODI against the United Arab Emirates in 2014.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399) have taken more wickets than Malinga in ODIs for Sri Lanka.

He was Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker at the World Cup, claiming 13 scalps in seven innings.

Malinga retired from Test cricket in 2011 but continued to remain available in other formats.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lasith Malinga Lasith Malinga retirement Sri Lanka cricket T20 World Cup
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp