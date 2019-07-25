United states bat for clarifications

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even as the Committee of Administrators sent a fresh directive to the state units who are yet to comply with the Supreme Court orders, several of them are gearing up for a challenge. Their contention is some of the objections they raised before the Amicus Curiae are unresolved and they are waiting to hear from the apex court. They deem the CoA is jumping the gun without understanding the reality.

On May 21, the CoA set a timeline for BCCI elections, which will first see the state units go to polls before electing a new-look Indian board on October 22. The dates were made public after Amicus Curiae PS Narasimha met the state units that hadn’t complied fully. While the CoA has appointed former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalswami as the electoral officer, several state units are yet to name one.

The CoA sent directives, asking the states to appoint one by July 24. While that deadline ended on Wednesday, it is learnt that many of the units are in no position to name one, as their grievances are yet to be addressed by the Supreme Court.

“Appointing the electoral officer is starting of the election process. Once that is in place it would mean we are accepting each and every recommendation. A few of us have not been able to implement everything because of practical reasons. If we violate by diluting it, then it will be contempt of court. The Amicus has been understanding in knowing the difficulties. Which is why the Supreme Court’s view has been sought as the original order was passed by the then Chief Justice of India,” said an official of an unit which hasn’t appointed an electoral officer.

While the likes of Vidarbha, Assam and the NorthEast states have fully complied with the orders, the rest disagree with at least one issue. In some cases, voting rights for former India players is a common issue. “The hearing has been postponed many times, so we were not been able to start the electoral process.

The SC has listed the next hearing for August 8. If they give some clarity, then all of us would start the election process. Even if they say, you have to go by the original orders, an election officer will be appointed. More than the CoA, the state units and the BCCI are looking forward to the elections. But without clarity, it will be immature for any unit to start the electoral process,” said another state unit official.

Meanwhile, the CoA’s decision to award full membership to Cricket Association of Pondicherry and its plans to grant it to Chandigarh haven’t been well received. While such decisions are taken by the general body of the board, the CoA has done it without consulting any of them. It’s understood that Diana Edulji wanted the decision to be taken by the new regime of the BCCI, but sources in the know told this daily she was outnumbered by Vinod Rai and Ravi Thodge. “The entire point of them being given voting rights is for them to vote at the annual general meeting. Why should they wait?” an official asked.

But it raises questions. Pondicherry were inducted into Ranji Trophy only last season, although they had junior teams playing in age-group events. Some feel this decision was taken in haste. With regards to Chandigarh, they don’t have any representation in the age-group events and it remains to be seen what this develops into.