Will not trade New Zealand team for world, says James Neesham

Neesham in an Instagram post shared pictures with his teammates, including the one where he can be seen consoling Martin Guptill after losing the title.

Published: 25th July 2019 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: New Zealand's defeat during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final was heart-wrenching. Batting all-rounder James Neesham on Thursday said it is hard to dissect an experience like that but he would not trade his team for the world.

England won the World Cup, while New Zealand won the world. If a third category is added it would be - Neesham won the hearts!

Neesham in an Instagram post shared pictures with his teammates, including the one where he can be seen consoling Martin Guptill after losing the title. He captioned it, indicating that he will prepare for the next edition.

"It's hard to really dissect an experience like that until you get a bit of distance. Sure some things didn't fall our way, but we went into the cup saying we were gonna fire some shots and scrap like hell and boy did we do both of those. Another day things might have been different but I wouldn't trade this group of men for the world. 3.9 years to go till the next one," Neesham said.

Earlier, he expressed his pain on Twitter and asked kids not to take up the sport, referring to the result based on the boundary countback rule and the aftermath of psychological distress.

Neesham further urged the youngsters to take up careers like baking and enjoy life happily.

"Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," Neesham tweeted.

The Kiwi batsman in another tweet had said the team could hear the fans but could not deliver. He further conveyed his gratitude to the Kiwi crowd that came out for the match.

"Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry, we couldn't deliver what you so badly wanted," Neesham tweeted. 

