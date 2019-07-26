Home Sport Cricket

Big shoes to fill: Rishabh Pant on replacing MS Dhoni

The 21-year-old, who has played almost all his ODI matches with Dhoni, said there are many things to learn from the 38-year-old.

Published: 26th July 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rishabh Pant (L) is watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a training session. (Photo | AFP)

India's Rishabh Pant (L) is watched by Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a training session. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is touted to be the future of Indian cricket, knows he has big shoes to fill as the person whom he will be replacing is none other than legendary captain M.S. Dhoni.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pant spoke about the challenge of replacing Dhoni, both as a batsman and a wicketkeeper.

"I know those are big shoes to fill, but if I start thinking about it there will be a problem. Right now, I am not thinking about what people say. I am just focusing on what I have to do," he said.

ALSO READ | 'MS Dhoni asked not to retire while team grooms Rishabh Pant'

"I just want to do well for my country. That's the only thing I am focusing on. I take the challenge positively. Now I have to see what I can learn, and what I can do to improve," he added.

The 21-year-old, who has played almost all his ODI matches with Dhoni, said there are many things to learn from the 38-year-old.

"The way he reads the game, that is the first thing. Then, he is always very calm in pressure situations. There are many things to learn from him. And off the field he is always very helpful too," he said.

BCCI chief selector M.S.K Prasad, while announcing the squad for the upcoming West Indies tour, made it very clear that Pant is the future wicket-keeper of Indian cricket and will play in all the three formats of the game.

However, while Pant is being readied with an eye on the 2020 World T20, the team management doesn't wish for Dhoni to hang his boots as that could create a sudden vacuum in the set-up which will be hard to fill if Pant suffers an injury by any chance going into the next showpiece event.

ALSO READ | Life after MS Dhoni: MSK Prasad backs young Rishabh Pant for all three formats

The left-handed batsman also insisted that the atmosphere within the team's dressing room is very friendly where anyone can take advice from any other player.

"The best thing about this team is that you can talk to anyone and ask them for advice. And if you feel like you have a suggestion, you too can pitch in," he said.

"Virat bhaiyya always listens, he never thinks like if he is the captain he shouldn't listen to a youngster. In fact, it gives players like me great confidence that your captain is listening to you, taking your suggestions, even though you are just a youngster. That is a very big deal for me.

"The other senior players also help me a lot. Young players don't tend to get overawed in such situations when the senior players help you," he added.

Pant will be the lone wicketkeeper in the limited-overs leg of the West Indies tour which comprise of three T20Is and three ODIs. However, he will be joined by Wriddhiman Saha for the two-Test series, which are part of the ICC Test Championship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishabh Pant MS Dhoni MSK Prasad
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp