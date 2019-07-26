Virat Kohli ninth on Instagram rich list in sports

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is ninth on the Instagram Rich List 2019 in sports, which was released recently by Hopper HQ.

Star Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo is top of the list with 172.8 million followers and earns $9,75,000 per Instagram post according to the report published on Times Now.

The 100 people list has been divided into Celebrity, Beauty, Fashion, Fitness, Food, Lifestyle, Sport and Travel categories.

Ronaldo, who plays his club football for Italian giants Juventus, Aranks third in the overall tally.

Brazil's Neymar is second on the list with 121.4 million followers and $7,22,000 per Instagram post followed by Argentine star Lionel Messi who has 123.5 million followers and earns $6,48,000 per Instagram post.

England's iconic ex-captain David Beckham, basketball star LeBron James, Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho, Wales' Gareth Bale, Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic complete the top 8-list with Kohli, rated as the best batsman in the world, featuring ninth.

Kohli is the second Indian after actress Priyanka Chopra with 36.2 million followers and earns $1,96,000 per Instagram post. In the overall list, Kohli is placed at number 23.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez is tenth.