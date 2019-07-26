Home Sport Cricket

Yuvraj Singh walks off despite not out in first outing of Global T20 Canada

The 2011 World Cup winner got a faint edge which wicketkeeper Tobias Visee dropped but the ball went on to hit the stumps and the umpire ruled him out.

Published: 26th July 2019

Yuvraj Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TORONTO: Yuvraj Singh's first outing after international retirement ended in a bizarre way as he walked off the pitch despite being not out during a Global T20 Canada match here.

Leading Toronto Nationals in the opening game of the T20 tournament against Vancouver Knights, Yuvraj could only score 14 runs from 27 balls before he was given out stumped by the square-leg umpire in the 17th over bowled by Rizwan Cheema.

The 2011 World Cup winner got a faint edge which wicketkeeper Tobias Visee dropped but the ball went on to hit the stumps and the umpire ruled him out.

TV replays, however, showed Yuvraj was still at the crease when the ball hit the stumps but by then he had already walked off the field.

Yuvraj's side went on to score 159 for five in their stipulated 20 overs, which the Vancouver Knights chased down with 2.4 overs to spare for an eight-wicket win.

Yuvraj announced his retirement in June when the ICC ODI World Cup was on in England and Wales.

