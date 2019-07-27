Chepauk batsmen find form finally, blank Karaikudi

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : It was Chepauk Super Gillies’ time for redemption. Champions in the second season, they won only one of seven matches last season. Despite signing Kaushik Gandhi — a proven batsman who adds stability at the top — they once again started on a poor note. Batting, combined with constant shuffling, was giving them constant troubles.Like last season, they appeared clueless at times with the bat. But on Friday they came as a different unit appearing to have clarity over roles. Skipper Kaushik was dropped to No 3 to add stability to middle-order and the move worked against Karaikudi Kaalai, as they posted 54-run win at ICL grounds here.

It was a tale of two halves for Gandhi & Co with the bat. They began strongly before going on to lose wickets in a cluster. But somehow they posted 175/8 -- the highest score in this edition -- and defended successfully.

Alongside Ganga Sridhar Raju, KH Gopinath was asked to open. Murugan Ashwin played at No 6 from his usual two-drop. Though they huffed and puffed to score boundaries in the last 10 overs, it was the first 10 that set the tone for the match. A few dropped catches inside the powerplay made the openers play with caution. They hung on, rotated the strike well in the first six overs to accumulate runs.

It was the fifth over where it all started for Chepauk. Three consecutive fours by Raju off V Yo Mahesh upped their ante while Gopinath was silently going about his business. The score read 49/0 -- their best in the powerplay this season.

Now it was the turn of Gopinath. The right-hander went after left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath, hitting two sixes and a four in the same over. By the time they reached the 11th over, they had put a 108-run stand -- only their second 100+ partnership in four seasons with the first one coming in the inaugural season.

While Raju was dismissed after a 38-ball 54 in the 12th over, Gopinath joined him in the pavilion after notching up 55 off 44 deliveries.

Gandhi lasted 21 balls to make 32 with the help of four fours and one six. After which Chepauk went back to their old self where they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. That they lost seven wickets for 47 runs was a different story. But after many hiccups, Gandhi & Co managed to post a competitive total.

And then, their bowlers to completed the formalities. Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 175/8 in 20 ovs (Raju 54, Gopinath 55) bt Karaikudi Kalai 121/7 in 20 ovs.