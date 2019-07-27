Home Sport Cricket

Endured 'excruciating' pain during World Cup: Jofra Archer

LONDON: England pacer Jofra Archer, who played an instrumental role in the country's maiden World Cup win, has revealed that he was in "excruciating pain" and was unable to play without painkillers during the second half of the showpiece event.

Archer took 20 wickets during England's successful campaign, bowling the crucial Super Over in the final at the Lord's on July 14.

It was during England's fifth match in the World Cup against Afghanistan when Archer suffered a side strain injury. With the hosts facing must-win situations in their remaining two matches against India and New Zealand during the round-robin phase, Eoin Morgan couldn't afford to rest Archer.

Archer, while talking to the BBC, said he had to manage the side strain throughout the tournament.

"It was pretty excruciating," he said. "I'm fortunate it's settled quickly."

"It was pretty bad. I couldn't do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards.

"I couldn't get a week's rest in during the tournament because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days," he added.

Archer, who is yet to play a Test, is a hopeful for the England squad in the upcoming Ashes series beginning August 1 at Edgbaston.

