Euro T20 slam: Proteas skipper Faf Du Plessis joins Belfast Titans

By PTI

MUMBAI: South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis has joined Belfast Titans, a franchise of the Euro T20 Slam.

The tournament will be held in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands from August 30 to September 22.

Du Plessis was picked by Belfast Titans as a supplementary player, a week after the draft of the league that was held in London on July 19, stated a media release issued here on Friday.

The 35-year-old Du Plessis, who has played 58 Tests and 143 ODIs apart from 44 T20s, will be playing alongside Belfast's icon player Shahid Afridi and marquee player JP Duminy under coach Ian Pont.

His other teammates include Colin Ingram, Muhammad Ilyas and Mitchell McClenaghan.