Few takers for job most wanted

BCCI reaches out to candidates as many stay away thinking Shastri will retain hot seat.

Published: 27th July 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tom Moody.(Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Ravi Shastri is in pole position to continue as the head coach of the Indian team, the BCCI is understood to have reached out to a few candidates, who can challenge him for the top post. While the job is a high-profile one in world cricket, it is reliably learnt that very few have shown interest as of now. Among those expected to throw their hat in the ring are Australian Tom Moody, Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene and New Zealand’s Mike Hesson.

The deadline to apply ends on July 30 and it is understood that unlike the last time, response has been lukewarm. But, the story is different with regards to other positions. For the position of batting coach, one understands there are a lot of applicants. For the fielding coach’s role, South African Jonty Rhodes has applied even though R Sridhar stands a good chance of continuing.

Tom Moody

Apart from India, all other teams from the sub-continent are looking for new coaches and this too is understood to have had a bearing. “There are too many openings at the moment and given Shastri is a favourite to retain the job, most of the candidates we hoped would apply have set their sights on other jobs. The BCCI has reached out to a few because you need to have a strong pool to choose from,” an official aware of the developments told this newspaper. 

Moody, who recently parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad, is understood to be keen this time too, having already lost out to Greg Chappell in 2005 and Shastri in 2017. While the BCCI has got feelers that Moody has his eyes on the England job — which falls vacant after the Ashes — the India job continues to remain an attraction for him. 

Hesson, who coached New Zealand between 2012 and 2018, has the reputation of being a modern-day coach. Jayawardene hasn’t coached any international side, except for being a consultant with the England team. He has been the head coach of Mumbai Indians for two seasons now. The other reason that has put off many candidates is the fact that unlike other teams, India plays excessive cricket. “If you look at young coaches, most of them are averse to the idea of being on the road for 10 months. 

“There have been inquiries as to whether there are split roles depending on the format, but that isn’t on our agenda as of now. Apart from sub-continent teams even South Africa, England and West Indies will be looking for new coaches. That combined with India’s performance under Shastri has made candidates think twice,” the official said.

