Home Sport Cricket

Have always admired you: Jasprit Bumrah on Lasith Malinga

In his last ODI, Malinga registered figures of 3-38 in his 9.4 overs against Bangladesh on Friday.

Published: 27th July 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's bowler Lasith Malinga. (Photo | AP)

Sri Lanka's bowler Lasith Malinga. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As pacer Lasith Malinga bid adieu to ODI cricket, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah thanked the Sri Lankan for his contribution to cricket, confessing that he has always admired him.

Bumrah and Malinga were teammates at Mumbai Indians, and the Men in Blue death over specialist has always been vocal towards the impact that the veteran has had on him.

"Classic Mali spell, Thank you for everything you've done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so," Bumrah tweeted.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, labelled Malinga as the "biggest match-winner" for the franchise.

"If I had to pick one match-winner among many others for @mipaltan in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain, he gives me breather during a tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future," Sharma tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Malinga on his ODI career.

"Congratulations on a wonderful One Day career, #Malinga. Wishing you all the very best for the future," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Sri Lanka's best right-arm fast bowler calls it a day in ODIs. #ThankYouMalinga for all the memories #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan," Malinga's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted.

In his last ODI, Malinga registered figures of 3-38 in his 9.4 overs against Bangladesh on Friday.

Malinga has featured in 329 international games for Sri Lanka and scalped 536 wickets. In his 15-year-long cricketing career, the bowler remained in the spotlight for his action and unique hairstyle, apart from his skills with the ball.

Malinga is still a mystery for many batsmen as he has the ability to bowl toe-breaking yorkers and also the slower deliveries with the same action and run-up.

The 35-year-old made his debut against Australia in Test cricket in 2004. In the same year, he played his maiden ODI against the UAE at Dambulla. Malinga's T20 debut came against England at Southampton.

Malinga was the team's highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He took 13 wickets in the tournament from seven innings.

He is the only bowler to have taken three ODI hat-tricks. He attained a career-high points tally of 675 after a memorable spell of three for 22 against Bangladesh in Colombo on July 2007.

His highest ranking was seventh in November 2011, achieved against Pakistan in Dubai.

The pacer had retired from Test cricket in 2011, but he had continued to play other formats since then.

Sri Lanka won the first ODI against Bangladesh by 91 runs and will play in the second ODI on July 28 in the three-match ODI series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lasith Malinga Jasprit Bumrah
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp