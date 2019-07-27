Home Sport Cricket

Lack of clarity persists over appointment of NE electoral officers

Confusion reigns supreme even as state associations especially those hailing from the Northeast part of the country struggle to appoint their electoral officers.

CHENNAI: Confusion reigns supreme even as state associations especially those hailing from the Northeast part of the country struggle to appoint their electoral officers. The committee of administrators (CoA) on Thursday issued a clarification on the eligibility criteria for appointing electoral officers to conduct polls in the BCCI units.

The clarification, though, proved to be of little help for a few associations including Meghalaya and Sikkim. Meghalaya Cricket Association appointed former Chief Electoral Officer Prashant Naik as its electoral officer before the original deadline of July 1. However, it was learnt that the appointment was rejected as Naik does not fulfil the eligibility criteria.

“Yes our prior appointment was not accepted, so now the ass­ociation is looki­ng for a candidate, who can fulfil the eligibility criteria as sp­ecified by the CoA,” Naba Bhatta­charjee, secretary of Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA), told this newspaper. 

While Meghalaya might have been asked to look for another candidate, the Sikkim unit that also appointed former Chief Electoral Officer TT Dorjee as its electoral officer seems to have got the approval of the CoA. “TT Dorjee is a former Chief Electoral Officer. We have apprised details of his appointment to the CoA and not received any objection from them,” president of Sikkim Cricket Association Lobzang G Tenzing said.

The CoA in its statement on Thursday clarified that that former joint or additional Chief Election Commissioners and joint or additional Chief Electoral Officers of states are not eligible for being appointed as the electoral officer. In its bid to clear the confusion, the CoA added that the state association shall appoint an electoral officer from any of the following categories of persons only: A former Chief Election Commissioner of India or former member of the Election Commission of India or a former Election Commissioner of the state. In case, such person is not available, then former Election Commissioner of a neighbouring state(s) may be appointed, or a former Chief Electoral Officer of the state, said the CoA.

The official from Meghalaya said in their state there is no Chief Election Commissioner’s office. They say it’s not possible for them to appoint a former Chief Election Commissioner. They have been told to look f0r someone from other states.As per original election schedule, the state units were supposed to appoint electoral officers by July 1 but the deadline was extended to July 25. The schedule also said that the electoral officers of state associations should complete preparation of the list of members, election protocol and electoral roll by August 14 and hold elections by September 14.

