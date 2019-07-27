Home Sport Cricket

Only one assignment for newly-constituted CAC

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed on Friday to select the coach of the Indian men’s team will cease to exist after this ass­i­g­n­ment.

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed on Friday to select the coach of the Indian men’s team will cease to exist after this ass­i­g­n­ment. According to the new BC­­CI constitution, the CAC can be formed by the general bo­­­dy only. With an annual ge­­­neral meeting scheduled for October, that is when the next CAC is expected to be constituted, with a longer tenure.

A highly-placed official, who was part of deliberations to appoint the panel comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, told this newspaper that it was formed with a single-point agenda. “There is only one purpose of this panel and that is to appoint the head coach of the senior men’s team. Nothing after that,” he said.

This contradicts CoA chief Vinod Rai’s statement, “This is not an ad-hoc panel.” It’s not clear what he meant by that and he was not available for comment, but the new BCCI constitution entrusts the job of selecting the head coach with the CAC. There was no CAC following the conflict of interest charges against members of the previous panel. So the formation of the new CAC is effectively an ad-hoc arrangement for one appointment only.

The other grey area is the monetary status of the CAC members. The previous three — Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman — were appointed on an honorary basis. Asked about the new committee, the official said this is something being worked out. “The CoA will sp­eak to the three, consider th­eir eligibility and then take a call. It is still to be decided.”

