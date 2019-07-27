Home Sport Cricket

Team owners brace for tricky Karnataka Premier League auction

With players’ uncertainty being a talking point, upcoming stars such as Rohan Kadam, BR Sharath could benefit. Experienced men like Robin Uthappa could land good deals.

Published: 27th July 2019

Robin Uthappa

Kolkata Knight Riders' Robin Uthappa bats during an IPL match (Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the availability of top players ahead of the Karnataka Premier League 2019 auction, scheduled here today.

With KPL eighth edition starting on August 16, it clashes with Duleep Trophy. Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, Gowtham K can be picked in the Duleep Trophy. The Duleep Trophy squads are yet to be named.

Another big decision the franchises will have to make is regarding Manish Pandey, who has also been picked for the T20I and ODI series against West Indies, starting August 3. With the third ODI concluding on August 14, he is set to miss some matches and teams are wary about it.

“Pandey has a window of around 10 days, where he can come and play.  It all depends on how teams look into the schedule, who is available and when. The challenge lies in identifying the next Manish Pandey. One thing is for sure that the Duleep Trophy players may not be available at all. It will be tricky, that is how auctions go,” Mysuru Warriors’ owner Arjun Ranga said. 

Mayank Agarwal, who will feature against West Indies in the Test series, and KL Rahul (all three formats) do not find a mention in the auction pool, which includes 223 players. These cricketers have been divided into Pool A (24 players with a base price of `50,000 each) and Pool B (199, `10,000 each). One franchise can only pick a maximum of five from A and the rest has to be from B.

With players’ uncertainty being a talking point, upcoming stars such as Rohan Kadam, BR Sharath could benefit. Experienced men like Robin Uthappa could land good deals.

“Teams want players who are fully available. It will be first priority,” added Arjun. 

Each team has to include a minimum of 15 players while 18 is maximum. It is mandatory for teams to pick two players from their catchment areas.

Teams will have the Right to Match (RTM) option for one player at the auction.

The organisers have also done away with the semifinals format, thus introducing the playoffs, which includes eliminator, and two qualifiers before the final, like IPL.

PURSE LEFT:

Bijapur Bulls:

For Pool A (B14.3L). Pool B (B12L).

Players retained: Bharat Chipli, KC Cariappa. 

Mysuru Warriors:

Pool A (B13.4L). Pool B (B12L).

Players retained: Suchith J, Vyshak Vijay Kumar. 

Ballari Tuskers:

Pool A (B17L). Pool B (B12L).

Players retained: CM Gautam, Devdutt Padikkal. 

Belagavi Panthers:

Pool A (B14.95L). Pool B (B11.8L).

Players retained: Shubhang Hedge, Avinash D. 

Bengaluru Blasters:

Pool A (B14.4L). Pool B (B12L).

Players retained: Koushik V, Manoj Bhandage. 

Shivamogga Lions:

Pool A (B18L). Pool B (B10.3L).

Players retained: Nihal Ullal, Prithviraj Shekawat. 

Hubli Tigers:

Pool A(B11.3L). Pool B (B12L).

Players retained: Vinay Kumar, Praveen Dubey.

