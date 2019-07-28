KPL 2019: Teams go for big buys despite potential Duleep Trophy commitments

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: 'What are they doing?" whispered one of the journalists inside the ball room of a posh city hotel, where the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2019 auction was taking place on Saturday.

His polite question was understandable. Teams looked keen on acquiring the services of Prasidh Krishna during the accelerated process. The state pacer has a high probability of being picked for Duleep Trophy, which has dates clashing with KPL. It was for the same reason that Karun Nair and Shreyas Gopal went unsold.

Ballari Tuskers picked Prasidh for a staggering `5.8 lakh, which made him the fourth costliest buy at the auction. In fact, they had already picked up another Duleep probable in the first round: K Gowtham.

Others like Manish Pandey and R Samarth, who initially went unsold, were also signed up by Belagavi Panthers. These buys could prove to be costly as their participation in the eighth edition of KPL looks highly unlikely.

"It is a calculated risk," said Tuskers head coach Irfan Sait. "We have taken a chance with Gowtham and Prasidh. We are hoping that if these players are not available for this season, others will do the job for us. But, even if these players spend some time with us at the nets and all, give our players support and encouragement, it will be helpful. Getting quality inputs from these players will also be good."

Teams have the option of taking a look at the unsold players from the auction pool and find replacements if players leave for Duleep Trophy, but top players and upcoming stars already have already been bought.

Teams did not mind spending decent money on proven KPL players who will be fully available.

Aniruddha Joshi (`7.1 lakh, Mysuru Warriors), R Jonathan (`6 lakh, Bengaluru Blasters), Mohammed Taha (`5.7 lakh, Hubli Tigers), Amit Verma (`5.2 lakh, Mysuru Warriors) and Abhimanyu Mithun (`3.6 lakh, Shivamogga Lions) have quality experience in them. Teams missed out on Robin Uthappa, who pulled out of the auction in the morning due to commitments with his new domestic team Kerala.

But, some teams had come with specific targets that they went all out for. Lions made the most expensive buy at `7.3 lakh, signing Pavan Deshpande.

"I didn't expect I may go ahead with Deshpande for more than `5.5 lakh, but he is a very interesting player," said Lions' team owner R Kumar. "So, I decided that I''ll go all out for him. Our squad looks balanced in all departments. Usually it's very difficult to have all your choices under one roof."

There were some surprises too. Rohan Kadam, the breakaway star of Karnataka's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign last season, was expected to land mega deal, but Blasters got him for `3.2 lakh. Karnataka players Ronit More and Srinivas Sharath also did not find any takers.



Top three buys

1. Pavan Deshpande (`7.3 lakh, Shivamogga Lions)

2. Aniruddha Joshi, (`7.1 lakh, Mysuru Warriors)

3. Jonathan R (`6 lakh, Bengaluru Blasters)