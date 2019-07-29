Home Sport Cricket

After Amir retirement, PCB makes it mandatory for stars to play domestic cricket

A PCB official said the condition for players to play in domestic cricket was mandatory and wouldn't be changed.

Published: 29th July 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Amir

Amir recently retired from Tests to concentrate on white ball cricket| AP

By PTI

KARACHI: Mohammad Amir's sudden decision to retire from Test cricket and concentrate on limited-overs while shifting his base to UK has prompted the PCB to make participation in domestic cricket mandatory.

It is widely believed that Amir, whose wife Narjis is a British passport holder, will be shifting his base to UK and will only play T20s and ODIs for the national side.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Amir planning to settle down in UK: Source

A PCB official of the board said that besides restructuring of the domestic season, it would be made mandatory for players to appear in domestic matches to qualify for the Pakistan team.

"For example, Mohammad Amir who has now retired from Test cricket has to play in the domestic One-Day Cup and National T20 competitions to be considered for national selection," the PCB source said.

He said that similarly, players who are active in Test cricket must play first-class cricket matches.

The PCB has on the directives of prime minister Imran Khan decided to revamp its domestic structure with first-class competition now being limited to just six provincial teams while 16 regional teams will compete in division two (three-day) tournament besides the national one-day cup and T20 competitions.

As per plans, the Pakistan board will initially offer domestic contracts to 34 players selected for a provincial side as they have decided to end the participation of institutional sides in the first-class competition.

Departments and banks have been part of Pakistan's premier domestic tournament (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy) since the 70s and there is a fear that once their teams are not allowed to play in domestic matches their employed players will be rendered jobless.

The official said that the revised domestic structure was still being finalized as to implement it the board had to first make amendments in its constitution.

But he said the condition for players to play in domestic cricket was mandatory and wouldn't be changed.

Similarly, the board is still sticking to its policy of allowing its centrally contracted players to appear in only two T20 foreign leagues but they are also giving permission on a case to case basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan cricket Mohammad Amir
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp