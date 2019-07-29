GT20 Canada: Winnipeg Hawks defeat Vancouver Knights

By ANI

BRAMPTON: Winnipeg Hawks chased down 209 runs in just 16 overs to defeat Vancouver Knights by seven wickets in the ongoing Global T20 Canada on Sunday (local time).

Chasing 209, Hawks lost its opener Shaiman Anwar (4) in the first over as he was sent back to the pavilion by Saad Bin Zafar. Coming into bat at number three, Umar Akmal (9) was also dismissed early by Ali Khan, reducing Hawks to 15/2 in the second over.

Chris Lynn and JP Duminy retrieved the innings for Hawks as they kept on playing in an aggressive manner. The duo stitched together a partnership of 143 runs, taking the team to a position of safety.

Lynn (74) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Andile Phehlukwayo in the 11th over, but Duminy and Dwayne Bravo ensured team's victory by seven wickets and with 28 balls to spare. Duminy and Bravo remained unbeaten on 77 and 36 respectively.

Earlier, Knights batsmen enabled the side to post 208 runs in the allotted twenty overs, after being asked to bat first.

Openers Chris Gayle and Tobias Visee gave the team a steady start as they put up a 49-run stand, but their partnership was cut short by Rayad Emrit as he dismissed Visee (15). Gayle was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 45 runs, reducing the team to 81/2 in the eighth over.

Chadwick Bolton (30), Rassie van der Dussen (39) and Shoaib Malik (28) all managed to go past the 25-run mark, and this enabled the team to go past the 180-run mark.

In the death overs, Rizwan Cheema and Phehlukwayo played cameos to take the team score past the 205-run mark.

Winnipeg Hawks will next face Toronto Nationals on July 29 whereas Vancouver Knights will take on Montreal Tigers on July 30.

Brief Scores: Winnipeg Hawks 210/3 (JP Duminy 77*, Chris Lynn 74, Ali Khan 1-41) defeat Vancouver Knights (Chris Gayle 45, Rassie van der Dussen 39, Rayad Emrit 3-40) by seven wickets.