Home Sport Cricket

In West Indies, its time for Virat Kohli to show 'who's the boss'

Due to semifinal exit from World Cup and rise in Rohit Sharma’s stature, Caribbean could be skipper Virat Kohli’s fresh test.

Published: 29th July 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: West Indies will always remain a memorable place for Virat Kohli. He made his Test debut there eight summers ago. Understudy for a while in the one-day team, it was at Sabina Park in Kingston where he walked out to represent the country for the first time while donning whites. This was also the place where he went on to claim his first Test series win as captain outside the subcontinent.

Stature as batsman getting enhanced with almost each passing outing, Kohli returns to the Caribbean heading a team that is World No 1 in both Tests and ODIs. No matter the format or the opposition he’s up against, his hunger seems undiminished every time he steps out to bat. He has happy memories of batting in those islands too. The first of his six double centuries came at Sir Viv Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, in 2016.

Along with plaudits, Kohli also carries a question mark to the West Indies this time around. And this one is over captaincy. His roaring bat had silenced whispers for a long time, but they have started getting louder over the past few months. Is he as good as captain as he is as a batsman? Not that one has to be, and in Kohli’s case perceptions are changing.

ALSO READ: West Indies tour - Virat Kohli to miss pre-departure press conference amid rift rumours with Rohit Sharma

It’s well known that MS Dhoni is the one who leads the troops on the field when things get close in limited-over matches. There are also murmurs within the team that Kohli takes decisions unilaterally, without keeping anybody other than the chief coach in the loop. This according to certain players, along with his propensity to frequently make changes in the combination in Test matches, often has a destabilising effect on the side.

Does this mean Kohli will be removed as captain after West Indies? No. But he will be under scrutiny for the first time. According to sources, the decisions he takes will be dissected, and the moves he makes will be analysed. Talks of split captaincy have been doing the rounds and following Rohit Sharma’s rise in stature as a senior player in the one-day side, those not satisfied with Kohli’s performance as captain now have an alternative. It’s not as if he can remain in the hot seat because there is nobody else who can take his place.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's Instagram activity adds fuel to Virat Kohli rift rumours

Not that Kohli’s temperament as captain or his decision-making has always been above questioning, but the team’s performance under him has kept those apprehensions from crystallising. His record as captain — 26 wins, 10 losses, 10 draws in Tests, and 56 wins, 19 losses in ODIs — is such that it tides over many loopholes. Also, it’s difficult to fault somebody for captaincy with those kinds of numbers. In the past, it’s largely because of these statistics that talks on Kohli’s captaincy stopped as soon as they started.

With things ending on a disappointing note in the World Cup, and frequent changes in the XI and the batting order raising eyebrows, the issue of captaincy has again come to the fore. People are tight-lipped, but the selectors are understood to be considering the spilt-captaincy concept, given Rohit’s IPL record, his calmer demeanour and approach when at the helm. There are several who think he is a better choice as captain in the limited-over formats.

If that is indeed the case, then Kohli will be under a kind of pressure that he is not accustomed to. For the first time after he took over the reins of the team, he will get negative marking for every false step. Amid rave reviews over batting, the upcoming overseas trip will test him in ways the previous ones didn’t.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma India vs West Indies India tour of West Indies India vs West Indies series Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma fight
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp