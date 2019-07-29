Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Super League season 5 to be played in Pakistan

Since the launch of the PSL, the PCB has organised majority of the matches in Dubai and Sharjah due to security reasons.

Published: 29th July 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Gaddafi stadium, Lahore (File | AP)

PCB has already started working on renovating and upgrading venues which will host the PSL matches.

By PTI

KARACHI: The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League T20 tournament will be played entirely at home, according to Cricket Board (PCB) sources.

As per PCB sources, the PSL Season 5 will be tentatively held from February 20 to March 22 next year with the final scheduled to be held in Lahore.

Since the launch of the league in early 2016, the PCB has organised majority of the matches in Dubai and Sharjah as foreign players were reluctant to travel to Pakistan because of security concerns.

But the PCB has managed to host the finals of the last three editions in Pakistan.

In fact, the last eight matches of PSL 4 earlier this year, including the playoffs and title clash were held in Lahore and Karachi.

The PCB has also informed its franchises that when the players draft takes place sometime in November they must only sign on those overseas players who are willing to come and play in Pakistan.

Foreign players were also being informed directly that only those cricketers will be included in the draft, who have no problems in playing in Pakistan.

The PCB's move to host the entire PSL in Pakistan next year has come after Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of cricket, said he wanted to see all matches of PSL Season 5 to be played at home as security situation had improved a lot in the country.

According to sources, the PCB has already started working on renovating and upgrading venues which will host the PSL matches.

11 games are scheduled in Lahore, nine in Karachi, eight in Rawalpindi and four in Multan.

A reliable source in the PCB said if the entire PSL is held in Pakistan, the PCB's earnings from the league will increase dramatically as there would be more gate money and better sponsorship and corporate deals because of local interest.

The PCB, however, first needs to resolve some financial issues with its six franchises, who are now reluctant to give bank guarantees for the fifth edition and are also demanding a bigger share in the earnings from broadcast, title and other sponsorship revenues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Super League PSL Pakistan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp