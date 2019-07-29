Home Sport Cricket

Sandeep Praveen Kumar scalps five to help PSBB Millennium get the better of Le Chatelier

Sandeep Praveen Kumar’s 5 for 7 helped PSBB Millennium to thrash Le Chatelier by 10 wickets in the Select Serenity Cup U-19 meet.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sandeep Praveen Kumar’s 5 for 7 helped PSBB Millennium to thrash Le Chatelier (Madurai) by 10 wickets in the Select Serenity Cup U-19 meet.

Brief scores: Le Chatelier (Madurai) 75 all out in 40 ovs (Sandeep Praveen Kumar 5/7) lost to PSBB Millennium 76 for no loss in 14 ovs (Aditya Varadharajan 54 n.o). MoM: Sandeep Praveen Kumar. Don Bosco 359/5 in 50 ovs (R Yuvaraj 45, B Jaswin Bradman 103, S Sanjay 107, V Satyanarayanan 37 n.o.) bt Le Chatelier (Madurai) 81 in 46.2 ovs (S Sanjay 3/13). MoM: S Sanjay. AVM Rajeswari 98/9 in 26 ovs lost to Santhome HSS 101/3 in 17.3 ovs (R Vimal Kumar 70 n.o.). MoM: R Vimal Kumar.

Bala stars in Prem CC win

All-round display by D Bala Subramani (3/29; 49) enabled Prem CC to beat Sical Recreation Club by seven wickets in the TNCA Third Division ‘B’ zone league match.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’: Sical Recreation Club 154 in 38.1 ovs (D Bala Subramani 3/29) lost to Prem Cricket Club 155 /3 in 23 ovs (A Vignesh 63, D Bala Subramani 49).Triplicane Sports Club 235 in 48.4 ovs (D Govindaraj 79, R Vijaya Kumar 43, M  Sadiqulanmeen 4/49) lost to Perunglathur Cricket Club 237/7 in 48.3 ovs (S Ram Narayan 80, E Selva Kumar 58, S Akshay Jain 4/53).

Sai cracks century

Riding on S Sai Sabareesha’s century (112), Vaishnavi CC defeated Stag CC by eight wickets in a TNCA-

Thiruvallur DCA Third Division league match.
Brief scores: III Division: Stag CC 179/2 in 30 ovs (CG Raja 58, B Anbu Mani 46, SS Srinath 39 n.o.) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 180/2 in 28.2 ovs (S Sai Sabareesha 112, S Balasubramani 32).

Johny posts victory

Johny of Cue Zone defeated Adesh Kothari of Q Lounge 34-68, 49-36, 65-7, 62-17 in the fifth  round of the Q Lounge All-India snooker championship here on Sunday.

Results: Round 5: Md. Sameer (Nellore) bt Santhosh (Coimbatore) 45-54, 69-19, 59-16, 66-17, 41-54; Harish (Red 15) bt Vasanth (MCC) 47-16, 55-14, 45-73, 26-60, 46-31; Palani (Q Lounge) bt Darshan (Red 15) 55-43,73-36, 63-15; Kadher (Smart Shooters) bt Moinsha (Q Ball City) 66-21, 60-56, 50-31; Mithun (Kerala) bt Vadivel (Impact) 46-12, 58-43, 56-62, 57-48; Johny (Cue Zone) bt Adesh Kothari (Q Lounge) 34-68, 49-36, 65-7,62-17.

