ICC names two new umpires in elite panel for 2019-20

Michael Gough and Joel Wilson have been elevated from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires to Elite Panel.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

ICC (File | Reuters)

By PTI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council Tuesday named Michael Gough of England and Joel Wilson of the West Indies in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for 2019-20 season following the annual review and selection process.

Gough and Wilson have been elevated from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires by the selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice, former player and now commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon.

Both these umpires have gained significant experience at the international level with Gough having officiated in nine Tests, 59 ODIs and 14 T20Is and Wilson having stood in 13 Tests, 63 ODIs and 26 T20Is.

They replace retired umpire Ian Gould and Ravi Sundaram who were part of the previous panel.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees, said: "Being an elite official is an extremely challenging job.

Every decision is scrutinized by millions of fans and each match official is subject to a rigorous ongoing performance assessments throughout the year.

"We are fortunate to have some fantastic officials who are able to withstand the pressures of the job and deliver consistently on the international stage.

Michael and Joel are deserving additions to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and I wish them all the best for the coming season and for the future."

The other members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires are Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees remains unchanged with David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath the seven officials on that list.

