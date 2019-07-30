Home Sport Cricket

Mickey Arthur not surprised by Mohammad Amir's Test retirement

Pakistan head coach Arthur believes that Amir's career was considerably damaged by the spot-fixing ban.

Published: 30th July 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Amir

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (File | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur is not surprised by Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from Tests at the age of 27 as he feels the pacer's career in the longest format was considerably damaged by the spot-fixing ban he served.

Amir was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England.

He returned to all formats of the game in 2015 but announced his retirement from Tests on Friday after having played 36 Tests with 119 scalps in his chequered career.

"He (Amir) had five years out of the game. In those five years, he didn't do anything. His body was not up to the rigours of day in, day out Test cricket," Arthur told 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"We pushed him as much as we could during the England and South Africa series, because he is such a good bowler whom we wanted during those tours. We've tried everything we possibly could with Amir.

"He could have managed those five years better. He'd be the first one to acknowledge that. But I understand where he was in his whole life, so it was a tough period for him. I understand all that," Arthur said.

ALSO READ | After Amir retirement, PCB makes it mandatory for stars to play domestic cricket

Arthur felt Amir would have been one of the best Test fast bowlers in Pakistan's history had he not lost those five years to the spot-fixing ban.

"The Amir hype all those years ago was justified because he is a quality bowler.

"When the ball swings there's not much better. But he's not the bowler now that he was in 2009 and 2010. He was different, his body was different," he said.

"Making a connection between the bowler now and then would be wrong. But had he not had those five years out of the game, I think he would be up there with the very best Pakistan have ever had," he said.

The South African said that the left-arm fast bowler had been thinking about it for over a year.

"It was on the cards for a long while. Amir had been speaking to me about it with me for some time now. His Test career was taking a strain on his body," Arthur said.

"It's not about management here. It's about his desire to play Test cricket and the effects it has on his body. reluctantly I accepted his decision because that's what he wanted to do and that's what he thought was best for himself."

Arthur said the management had tried to ease Amir's workload over the past year, and experimented with the possibility of making him an overseas-only bowler.

"Of course there was (a possibility Amir would only play away). We managed him through the South African series. He didn't play any Test cricket during the UAE last year.

"That was part of his management, and we started putting that in place because we wanted him for the South African series."

ALSO READ | Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket 'bit surprising': Wasim Akram

Amir finished as the most prolific Pakistan bowler at the recent World Cup with 17 wickets, which only six bowlers bettered, and Arthur said the team will now have a "rejuvenated" limited-overs bowler in him.

"I've got a very soft spot for Mohammad Amir. As a person and as a cricketer, I admire him greatly.

"Yes, I am disappointed he won't be playing Test cricket for us. But it was made in the best interests of his white-ball cricket in mind," the head coach said.

"We get a white-ball bowler who's going to be rejuvenated, refreshed, and with a T20 World Cup just around the corner, in 18 months' time we've got a potential match-winner because we know he performs on the big stage."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan cricket Mickey Arthur Mohammad Amir
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp