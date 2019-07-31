2019 Ashes Series: Down memory lane

By Express News Service

1932-33- The Bodyline series

The most controversial Ashes of them all was brought about by a desire to curb Don Bradman’s phenomenal form. England captain Douglas Jardine’s response was to deploy the “leg theory” - bowling short and targetting batsmen’s bodies, with a packed leg-side field - with the supremely-accurate pacer Harold Larwood being the executioner. Though England won 4-1, Bradman’s average was still 56.57. But this tactic - which got the moniker of “Bodyline” - was condemned.

1948 - Era of the Invincibles

An Australia side captained by Bradman in his final Test series swept all before them in a 4-0 win. They were set 404 on the last day to win the fourth Test at Headingley. But their successful chase which saw them lose just three wickets - Bradman made an unbeaten 173 - was another showcase of their superiority. The series is best remembered for Bradman’s final innings. Needing four to average exactly hundred, he was bowled for a duck.

1974-75 - Lillee and Thomson run riot

Dennis Lillee was returning from a back injury and Jeff Thomson’s previous Test had yielded an unimpressive 0/110. Yet, they ran through England. Thomson took 33 wickets at 17.93, before he damaged his shoulder playing tennis on the rest day of the penultimate Test in Adelaide. Lillee claimed 25 at 23.84 as Australia won the series 4-1. The visitors’ only win came in the final Test, which also saw Lillee break down early.

1981 - One-man barmy army

Ian Botham started the series as captain, but after a loss in the first Test at Nottingham and bagging a pair in a draw at Lord’s, he resigned. England were made to follow-on in the third Test at Headingley. Ladbrokes gave them 500/1 odds to win. But Botham’s counter-attack of 149 not out and Bob Willis’s inspired 8/43 saw England win. Botham continued his heroics, with a 5/1 in 28 balls at Edgbaston and a blistering 118 in the next, as England took the series.

2005 - England win thriller

One of the greatest series ever saw England triumph over their rivals after 19 years. Australia won the first Test at Lord’s by 239 runs. But Glenn McGrath was ruled out, giving England a sniff. Andrew Flintoff starred with bat and ball, and Australia were reduced to 175/8 in a chase of 282, but fell only two short. The third was drawn, and England survived Shane Warne to win the fourth. Needing a draw to regain the Ashes, England were in danger on the last day. But Kevin Pietersen’s 158 rescued them.