Can former international cricketers vote in BCCI? Over to third umpire

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Instead of awarding voting rights to former international cricketers and obtaining the ‘fully compliant’ certificate from the committee of administrators (CoA), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) earlier this year decided to seek clarification from Supreme Court. Other associations also seem to be in the same boat as far as that particular Lodha recommendation is concerned.

The reason behind it might be the ambiguity surrounding the recommendation. The said statute states that former international cricketers be made members of their state bodies and have a say in governance. But it does not clarify whether they should be given voting rights. It was the subject of discussion when more than 20 state units met in New Delhi on Monday.

“Initially it (voting rights to former internationals) was not there. The only thing which is there is the formation of a players’ association and electing two members from it to the apex council,” an official of a state association, who attended the meeting, said. “As far as women cricketers are concerned, even the BCCI doesn’t have record of these players. The BCCI took control of women cricket only in 2006,” added the official.

The logic might have found many takers as several state units have yet not awarded voting rights to former internationals. CoA had attempted to remove the ambiguity by issuing a 16-point guideline more than a year ago. In its guideline issued in March last year, CoA clearly mentioned that voting rights should be given to former international players.

“If a state association has only representatives of district associations or clubs as voting members in the general body, it should be acceptable for such a state association to grant membership without voting rights to former international players. However, if the state association has any individual members with voting rights in the general body, then such state association must necessarily treat former international players at par with such individual members by giving them voting rights as well,” read one of the points of the guideline.

A former player rejected the reason for the delay and questioned the intent of the state units. “It’s all about will and attitude. In this age when everything is just a click away, how can they say they don’t have access to the records,” the former international said.

“Also, these administrators will surely do not want to hand over the command to former cricketers. In some state units, these ex-cricketers will outnumber the administrators and if given voting rights, they will be in domination, which existing office-bearers will never want.”

The confusion will continue to prevail unless the Supreme Court intervenes and issues a clarification. With the next hearing scheduled tentatively on August 8, it might issue fresh directives removing the ambiguity and pave way for voting rights to former internationals.

“As far as membership in the Indian Cricketers’ Association goes, my state unit Haryana has sent my application to the BCCI. I don’t know about this voting right but I can say if it’s really there, then it will be implemented sooner or later,” said former India bowler Chetan Sharma.