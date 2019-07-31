Home Sport Cricket

The Ashes: Three key battles

Both England and Australia have batsmen at the top of the order with the ability to dictate the pace of an innings and with something to prove.

Published: 31st July 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

David Warner (File | AP)

David Warner (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: World Cup winners England are switching their focus to regaining the Ashes, with Australia desperate to beat their oldest enemy away from home for the first time since 2001.

AFP Sport looks at three key battles in the five-Test series that starts at Edgbaston on Thursday:

Warner v Roy

Both England and Australia have batsmen at the top of the order with the ability to dictate the pace of an innings and with something to prove.

Australia's David Warner, who had an impressive World Cup campaign, is resuming his Test career after serving a ban for his part in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Warner, 32, who has scored 21 Test centuries, has the knack of quickly taking the game away from the opposition and England will be desperate to get him early.

Jason Roy, 29, has played a single Test, against Ireland last week, after 84 one-day internationals for England and will be keen to show he can bring his swashbuckling style into the Test arena.

But Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood has warned him that Test cricket is a different ball game from the frenetic limited-overs format.

"We'll see how Roy goes in Test cricket," said Hazlewood. "He has only played one Test match and it's a lot different opening the batting in a Test than a one-day game, that's for sure."

Smith v Root

When Australia and England last met, in Australia in 2017-18, Steve Smith and Joe Root were the opposing skippers.

Since then, Smith has been stripped of the captaincy and he is preparing for his first Test outing since being banned over last year's ball-tampering incident.

Smith, like Warner subjected to some rough treatment from the English crowds during the World Cup, will feel he has something to prove.

Averaging an eye-catching 61.37 in 64 Tests, with 23 centuries, Smith is still the main man for Australia and he scored a total of 687 runs when the teams last met, hitting three centuries in five Tests.

Root's Test average has dipped below 50 but he remains one of most feared players in the game and England's finest batsmen, with 16 Test centuries under his belt.

The Yorkshireman is moving back up to number three to boost England's struggling top order.

Since Root dropped a place during the India series last year, several options have been tried, including Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Denly.

But none has settled the debate and now Root is ready to return to a position from which he scored his Test-best 254 against Pakistan in 2016.

English guile v Australian pace

England have a new weapon in paceman Jofra Archer but the key to their Ashes bowling attack will be veteran opening bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Anderson and Broad, with more than 1,000 Test wickets between them, lack the sheer pace to frighten batsmen but are masters of exploiting English conditions with swing.

Australia, on the other hand, have a battery of fast bowlers who could inflict real damage on England's fragile top-order.

"Australia have bowlers who can blast you away -- Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson and Josh Hazlewood," said former England paceman Steve Harmison.

"But if they don't get it quite right they can go at six an over. Broad and Anderson will very rarely go at six an over.

"They'll be down on pace compared to the opposition, but they'll have total control of what they're doing."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Warner v Roy Smith v Root English guile v Australian pace key battles David Warner
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp