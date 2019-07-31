Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli has got every right to give his opinion on coach selection: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly was part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which picked Ravi Shastri as the head coach in 2017.

Published: 31st July 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said as leader the of the team Virat Kohli has got every right to voice his opinion in the coach selection process.

In his first media interaction after India's World Cup semifinal exit, Kohli backed Ravi Shastri to continue as India head coach after his extended tenure ends with the tour of the West Indies beginning later this week.

"He is the captain. He has got every right to say," Ganguly said referring Kohli's comment at the pre-departure media interaction in Mumbai on Monday.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's opinion on Ravi Shastri not a diktat for CAC, says Anshuman Gaekwad

Ganguly was part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which picked Shastri as the head coach in 2017.

The other members were Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

This time the CAC comprising Kapil Dev, Anushuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will pick the coach.

The application deadline ended on Tuesday and incumbent Shastri gets an automatic entry in the selection process.

The Kapil-led committee had also picked the Indian women's coach, W V Raman, in December.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw's suspension meaningless as he played IPL and used NCA

Ganguly also spoke about the eight-month suspension handed to talented opener Prithvi Shaw for failing a dope test after the 19-year-old "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups".

"A cough syrup can have different compositions. I don't know what exactly happened with Prithvi Shaw," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Prithvi Shaw India cricket
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Fire fighters trying to douse the fire at BSNL office near beach station, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish babu/EPS)
Fire at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp