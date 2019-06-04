Bangladesh ready to play bilateral series for first time in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bangladesh will play a series in India for the first time when they tour the neighbouring nation in November for three T20Is and two Tests.

In a first, the BCCI on Monday announced the schedule of the entire home season which will comprise five Tests, nine ODIs and 12 T20s.

The three Tests against South Africa in October and two against Bangladesh will be part of the inaugural World Test Championship that begins after the 2019 World Cup.

The season will commence with South Africa arriving for three T20Is and as many Tests starting September 15.

What is noticeable in the entire schedule is India will not be playing a full-series comprising Tests, T20s and ODIs in one go. And that means that South Africa will return to play three ODIs in March 2020.

The series against Bangladesh will begin with the first T20I in Delhi. The two Tests will be played in Indore (November 14-18) and Kolkata (November 22-26). Bangladesh had toured India for the first time in 2017 when they played a one-off Test in Hyderabad.

They will also be one of the six sides India will play in the nine-team World Test Championship. The ICC has already made it clear that India and Pakistan will not be facing each other in the first cycle unless they both make the final.

After Bangladesh’s departure in the last week of November, India will face the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs starting December 6. The first ODI will be played in Chennai on December 15.

The second and the third match of the series will be held in Vizag and Cuttack on December 18 and 22.

The following month will see Zimbabwe touring India for three T20Is between January 5-10. Four days later, India plays Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series.

The BCCI and Cricket Australia had serious differences over the scheduling of the series but the Indian cricket board eventually had its way. The home season will conclude in March with South Africa’s ODI tour of India.