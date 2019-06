Tamil Nadu Premier League to start from July 19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be held from July 19 to August 18. The final will be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium. The TNPL Governing Council, on Saturday, finalised the dates. “The team owners had a meeting recently with officials. They will once again meet next week, after which the full schedule will be worked out,’’ said sources.

Sharvani advances

N Sharvani of LTTA beat Shameena Shah of Madurai 11-4, 11-8, 11- 5 in a girls cadet pre-quarterfinal of the VM Radha Memorial 2nd Tamil Nadu State Ranking table tennis tournament.

Results: (pre-quarters): girls: cadet: N Sharvani (LTTA) bt Shameena Shah (MDU) 11-4, 11-8,11- 5; M Ananya (Ch Ach) bt N Kaviya (AKG) 7-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8; Deeksha (RTTA Erd) bt Evanika (SPTTC) 14-12, 14-12, 8-11, 11-5; BR Nandhini (MVM) bt RH Mansi (Jawahar) 11-9, 11-8, 11-5; Joshitha (ARK) bt S Mohana (Vinwin) 10-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 13-11; Bhuvanitha (MDU) bt MR Pooja (KTTC) 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7; M Pranavi (MVM) bt KG Aradhana (MDU) 13-11, 9-11, 15-13, 11-8; Hansini (MST) bt Harshitha (Jawahar) 11-1, 11-2, 11-7.

Madhavan cracks ton

M Madhavan’s 170 n.o saw Thoothukudi hammer Sivagangai by 213 runs in the TNCA inter-districts U-16 tournament for PR Thevar Trophy.

Brief scores: Tiruchirapalli 165 in 49.1 overs lost to Kanyakumari 167/4 in 43.2 ovs. Tirupur 139 in 49 ovs bt Thiruvallur 110 in 37 ovs. Kancheepuram 80 in 30.3 ovs lost to Coimbatore 81/2 in 17.4 ovs. Madurai 176 in 49.3 ovs bt Thanjavur 156 in 46.2 ovs. Thoothukudi 330/5 in 50 ovs bt Sivagangai 117 in 42.1 ovs. Pondicherry 135 in 46 ovs drew with Tiruvannamalai 135 in 25.2 ovs. Pudukottai 82 in 28.4 ovs lost to Villupuram 85/4 in 20.1 ovs. Tiruvarur 74 in 25.1 ovs lost to Namakkal 75/1 in 16.4 ovs.

Trichy Blasters in final

Trichy Blasters defeated Tirupur Warriors 3-1 in the semifinals of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League.

Results: Semifinals: Trichy Blasters bt Tirupur Warriors 3-1 (Mixed doubles: Nazeer Khan/Poornima C (Trichy) bt Senthivel /Anees Kowser (Tirupur) 15-8, 14-15, 15-12; Men’s doubles: Lokesh/Prasanth (Tirupur) bt Chandramoulee/Rajesh (Trichy) 15-6, 15-6; Jr boys: Anirudh (Trichy) bt Arunesh (Tirupur) 12-15, 15-12, 15-10; Men’s singles: Manikandan (Trichy) bt S Muthuswamy (Tirupur) 15-10, 15-11). Chennai Flying Gravity bt Villupuram Falcon Feathers 3-0 (Men’s singles: S Gupta (Chennai) bt Kishore S (Villupuram) 13-15, 15-12, 15-10; Men’s doubles: Arjun/Gopinath (Chennai) bt Velavan/Naveen (Villupuram) 11-15, 15-14, 15-11; Jr mixed doubles: Hariharan/Dhanyaa (Chennai) bt Arun/Sania (Villupuram) 15-9, 15-14).