Home Sport Cricket

I was harsh on Yuvraj as I wanted to prove a point, says father Yograj Singh

Yuvraj on Monday brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, the pinnacle of which was his exploits in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj Singh (File | PTI)

Yuvraj Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Often seen as an authoritative father, Yograj Singh Tuesday admitted being harsh on Yuvraj sometimes as he wanted to prove a point but said he always remained proud of his son.

Yuvraj on Monday brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, the pinnacle of which was his exploits in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

"I am very grateful to a son like him. I thank my son and I always tell him (Yuvraj) that I am proud of him," Yograj, who played a lone Test and six ODIs for India, told PTI over phone.

"If you (Yuvraj) think I have been very harsh to you, I wanted to prove a point to the people and I hope you understand," added the 61-year-old, on whose insistence the swashbuckling batsman took up cricket as a career.

Yuvraj's relationship with his father has been far from perfect with the left-handed batsman saying he was like a "dragon" to him.

However, just before he decided to call it quits from international and first-class cricket, Yuvraj said he managed to "achieve a closure" with his father.

"I actually made peace with it a couple of days ago when I was talking about it to my father. I spoke to him, demons inside as young kid came out and that conversation happened with him and he came with his side of the story.

And it was a very peaceful moment for me to have that closure and have that chat with him, because I had never had that chat with him in the last 20 years," Yuvraj said.

"He's always been like a dragon to me and just facing the dragon was a very difficult task for me," he added after announcing his retirement.

Yograj said he always wanted Yuvraj to go to "Bombay" in his fledgeling days and playing in Mumbai transformed the flamboyant all-rounder into a "good cricketer".

He also thanked noted columnist Makarand Waingankar for helping him and his son in their respective careers.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh deserved a better send off: Rohit Sharma

Former India batsman Chandu Borde, who was a selector when the batting all-rounder was picked in the national side, dubbed Yuvraj as "a courageous person who is an inspiration to others".

"Because of the way he kept himself fit in spite of adverse physical problems and got over those problems, hats off to him. He showed others never to give up and till the end he kept on fighting. I am happy the way he performed for the country and his state," said 84-year-old Borde, who stays in Pune.

Yuvraj's battle with cancer soon after the 2011 World Cup triumph was perhaps the biggest challenge that he had encountered.

Asked specifically whether he saw the spark in Yuvraj at 20, Borde said, "Yes, he showed the talent and at that time his contribution to the team was good -- he was a good left-arm spinner, fielder and batsman -- and what else you want."

Tall, willowy and ethereal, Yuvraj's unlimited talent and charisma made him a limited overs legend, but he will walk into the sunset feeling he has not done enough in Tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yograj Singh Yuvraj Singh World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup Yuvraj Retirement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp