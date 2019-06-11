Home Sport Cricket

No ICC bail-out despite skippers expressing concern

They’ve been adding a zing to this World Cup alright, even if it’s not exactly for the best of reasons.

Published: 11th June 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

LONDON : They’ve been adding a zing to this World Cup alright, even if it’s not exactly for the best of reasons. The bails are not flying off, literally. As many as five batsmen have gotten reprieves due to the bails refusing to get dislodged, a trend that seems to be continuing from the IPL. That the likes of Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult — all of whom can send down 90+mph missiles without even breaking a sweat — have found it difficult to dislodge these seemingly-stubborn bails has sparked quite the furore in the cricketing fraternity.

After their clash on Sunday, India and Australia skippers Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch too joined in with the growing number of voices criticising the bails being used in England. Experts feel the bails to heavier than usual for extra wirings within.

This has prompted the fraternity to ask the ICC to review the Zing bails. Sources in the world body felt, changing the bails won’t be possible as it would amount to alterations in playing conditions during the tournament; which is forbidden by ICC rules.

Contrary to belief, the source also pointed out that the bails have remained the same — be it in terms of weight or the dimensions of the spigots, barrel and  grooves — since 2015 World Cup.While Finch deemed the entire incident as “unfair”, Kohli was a bit more measured in his response. “Definitely. I mean, this is not something which you expect at the international level. You literally have to smash the stumps really hard.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp