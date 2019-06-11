No ICC bail-out despite skippers expressing concern

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

LONDON : They’ve been adding a zing to this World Cup alright, even if it’s not exactly for the best of reasons. The bails are not flying off, literally. As many as five batsmen have gotten reprieves due to the bails refusing to get dislodged, a trend that seems to be continuing from the IPL. That the likes of Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult — all of whom can send down 90+mph missiles without even breaking a sweat — have found it difficult to dislodge these seemingly-stubborn bails has sparked quite the furore in the cricketing fraternity.

After their clash on Sunday, India and Australia skippers Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch too joined in with the growing number of voices criticising the bails being used in England. Experts feel the bails to heavier than usual for extra wirings within.

This has prompted the fraternity to ask the ICC to review the Zing bails. Sources in the world body felt, changing the bails won’t be possible as it would amount to alterations in playing conditions during the tournament; which is forbidden by ICC rules.

Contrary to belief, the source also pointed out that the bails have remained the same — be it in terms of weight or the dimensions of the spigots, barrel and grooves — since 2015 World Cup.While Finch deemed the entire incident as “unfair”, Kohli was a bit more measured in his response. “Definitely. I mean, this is not something which you expect at the international level. You literally have to smash the stumps really hard.”