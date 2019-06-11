Home Sport Cricket

Zampa trolled for hand warmers, Finch clarifies

Zampa did not put up the best of performances in the 36-run loss, leaking 50 runs in six overs. However, Finch defended the 27-year-old.

By Express News Service

LONDON : A day after Adam Zampa fuelled social media speculation of ball tampering during the match against India, Australia captain Aaron Finch said that the spinner was merely using hand-warmers in his pocket.Pictures from the match had shown Zampa putting his hand in his pocket just before a delivery and social media was abuzz with talk of ball tampering. With last year’s ball-tampering scandal still casting a shadow over the Australian team, Finch moved quickly to clarify Zampa’s actions. 

“I haven’t seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket. He has them every single game he plays. I honestly haven’t seen them, so I can’t comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game,” he said.

Zampa did not put up the best of performances in the 36-run loss, leaking 50 runs in six overs. However, Finch defended the 27-year-old.“I think he just started his spell poorly today, which gave them an opportunity to get on top of him, and when you’re bowling to world-class players and they get on top of you early, it can be quite hard to come back,” he said.  

“As a leg-spinner, it’s an incredibly tough craft. It’s the hardest thing to do in the game. So you can forgive him for not having his best day out once every now and then.”

